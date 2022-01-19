Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC tentative time table 2022

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Jan 19: The Karnataka 2nd PUC tentative time table 2022 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be conducted between April 16 and May 4 2022. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 will be conduced in a single shift between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. The exams will begin with the mathematic, Education and Basic Maths paper and end with the English paper. The board has however made it clear that the time table is a tentative one. This would mean that there could be changes on the anvil depending on the COVID-19 situation. The Karnataka 2nd PUC tentative time table 2022 is available on pue.kar.nic.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:15 [IST]
