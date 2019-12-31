Direct link to check DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 31: The DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted in November and December 2019. When the results were declared, the website was not responding. However the website appears to be down still.

Board of Technical Examinations, Department of Technical Examinations Karnataka had successfully conducted the Diploma Exams Apr/May 2019. If the candidates are unable to check their Result. They may message us via social network and our team will check back and reply with their Result. We are providing this facility on Facebook, the official website says. However the Facebook link on the website is not responding. The results are available on https://btelinx.in.