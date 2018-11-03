  • search

Deputy CM orders for survey of lands under BDA

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 3: Deputy CM and Urban Development Minister Dr. G Parameshwara ordered for the survey of lands under the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). The Minister has directed BDA officials to complete the survey and submit the report by March 2019.

    Deputy CM Dr. G Parameshwara in meeting with BDA officials.
    Speaking at the press conference after meeting with the BDA officials, Parameshwara, said, "The land survey was carried out many years ago. There is no clear picture of how many acres of land currently exists under the BDA."

    "The new survey has to be completed within three months."

    Vision 2050:

    Parameshwara said, "We have decided to prepare 'Vision Bangalore-2050' plan. We have a plan prepared by BMRDA to link Hoskote, Doddaballapura, Anekal, Dabaspete through the peripheral ring road, where the township is intended to be built. This will reduce the dependence on the city itself."

    "Earlier, we had 'Vision 2031', the present plan has been revised and expanded. "We are in the process of starting this project and government approval," said the minister.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 23:33 [IST]
