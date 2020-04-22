  • search
    Coronavirus: HD Kumaraswamy sees red after K'Taka govt transfer COVID-19 suspects to Green Zone

    Bengaluru, Apr 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP government, claiming that the transfer of accused persons to the Green Zone would spread coronavirus and endanger the lives of other people in the zone.

    Taking to Twitter, in a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy termed the state government's decision as 'criminal'.

    According to reports, the health workers, who were tasked to identify COVID-19 suspects had gone to Padarayanapura, a Muslim dominated area in Bengaluru in the night. It is alleged that the locals created ruckus and attacked the health workers, forcing state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to take strict action against the culprits.

    As many as 52 people are been rounded up by the police and are sent to the Ramanagara district prison about 50 kilometers away from the state capital.

    It can be noted that HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha are MLAs from Ramanagara district. While HDK represents Chennapatna, Anitha represents Ramanagara in the state Assembly.

    As the took place in the state, Kumaraswamy immediately took to Twitter and questioned the state government's decision in transferring the COVID-19 suspects to the Green Zone. He also blamed an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Mohan for this transfer of prisoners.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 13:54 [IST]
