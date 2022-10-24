YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cop booked for raping cousin over 5 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chitradurga, Oct 24: The Challakere police inspector has been booked on charges of raping his cousin for the past five years leading to her abortion multiple times, police said.

    G B Umesh is on the run after an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC was registered at the Women's police station in Chitradurga on a complaint by his 25-year old cousin against him, police said.

    Cop booked for raping cousin over 5 years

    In her complaint, the survivor said their family had a land dispute and on her mother's request Umesh, who was then posted as inspector in Davangere helped them resolve the issue in 2017.

    Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW forms fact-finding team for investigationGhaziabad gang-rape: NCW forms fact-finding team for investigation

    The accused later asked the survivor to meet him in at the place of his posting. The survivor said when she went to meet Umesh at Davangere on September 13, 2017, he raped her and threatened her not to tell this to anyone or else he will make her family's life miserable.

    She complained that Umesh used to call her often but she did not respond. Finally, he started coming to her house and raped her. Fearing the inspector, the survivor started working at some other place where Umesh used to come and sexually harass her.

    According to the complainant, the inspector has two wives and had told her to live with him like his third wife. The survivor alleged that she had an abortion on October 2, 2021 at a nursing home in Challakere where Umesh is posted. She also alleged that Umesh forced her multiple times in the past too to take pills and abort the foetus.

    DCW issues notice to police for Nirbhaya-like gang-rape case in GhaziabadDCW issues notice to police for Nirbhaya-like gang-rape case in Ghaziabad

    The woman pleaded to the inspector multiple times to spare her but the police inspector's atrocities continued. Instead, he would warn her that if she did not obey him, he would once again open the land dispute and make her parents come on the road. "The inspector has been suspended. He has not been arrested yet," the Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Parashurama K told PTI.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    raping cousin abortion police

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X