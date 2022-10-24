Cop booked for raping cousin over 5 years

Bengaluru

pti-PTI

Chitradurga, Oct 24: The Challakere police inspector has been booked on charges of raping his cousin for the past five years leading to her abortion multiple times, police said.

G B Umesh is on the run after an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC was registered at the Women's police station in Chitradurga on a complaint by his 25-year old cousin against him, police said.

In her complaint, the survivor said their family had a land dispute and on her mother's request Umesh, who was then posted as inspector in Davangere helped them resolve the issue in 2017.

The accused later asked the survivor to meet him in at the place of his posting. The survivor said when she went to meet Umesh at Davangere on September 13, 2017, he raped her and threatened her not to tell this to anyone or else he will make her family's life miserable.

She complained that Umesh used to call her often but she did not respond. Finally, he started coming to her house and raped her. Fearing the inspector, the survivor started working at some other place where Umesh used to come and sexually harass her.

According to the complainant, the inspector has two wives and had told her to live with him like his third wife. The survivor alleged that she had an abortion on October 2, 2021 at a nursing home in Challakere where Umesh is posted. She also alleged that Umesh forced her multiple times in the past too to take pills and abort the foetus.

The woman pleaded to the inspector multiple times to spare her but the police inspector's atrocities continued. Instead, he would warn her that if she did not obey him, he would once again open the land dispute and make her parents come on the road. "The inspector has been suspended. He has not been arrested yet," the Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Parashurama K told PTI.