    COMEDK application correction window opens: Important details here

    New Delhi, May 17: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the online application correction window for the students who have already registered for the Undergraduate Entrance Test for UGCET 2022. Those wanting to edit details on the application form can do so on the official website.

    "Edit Facility for COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE Applications Will Be Available in Candidate Login from 17 May 2022 (10:00 AM) to 19 May 2022 (11:55 PM)," a statement by COMEDK said.

    The COMEDK 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, June 19 2022. It would be a computer based test and will be conducted on an all India basis across the country. Further a helpline number (080 4667106) and a mail ID (studenthelpdesk@comedk.org) has been issued to address queries on application and other details. In order to make corrections on your COMEDk application visit comedk.org.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 15:04 [IST]
