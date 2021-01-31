Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2021 Here

With just Rs 10, one can travel to Bengaluru airport from the city

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held from May 24 till June 10. The PU board has also given option for student raise their objection to the conduct of 2nd year PU exams on the tentatively decided dates.

Karnataka Pre-University Course exams are usually held in the month of March.

the exams will begin with History and Physics on 24 May. Language papers like Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French are set for 25 May.

Basic Maths exam will be held on 26 May, Maths paper will be on 27 May, along with Accountancy and Optional Kannada.

Political Science paper is on 29 May, while Business Studies, Chemistry, and Education is on 31 May.

Psychology, Biology, Electronics and Computer Science will be held on 2 June. Hindi paper will be on 3 June, English paper will be on 7 June and Economics on 4 June. The last paper on 10 June is Geography.

Schools and PU colleges have remained closed in the state since March just ahead of the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19.