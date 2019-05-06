Bengaluru: Driver maintains mini garden in his bus to spread awareness

  • search
    Bengaluru, May 06: A bus driver from Bengaluru is spreading awareness about keeping the environment clean and green by setting up a mini-garden inside his bus.

    According to reports, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (BMTC) bus driver Narayanappa drives between Kaval Bylasandraa and Yeswanthpur every day.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    However, unlike other vehicles in the metropolitan city, Naranyappa's bus has many plants and pots.

    "I have been doing it for last 3-4 yrs to create awareness about keeping the environment green," Narayanappa told ANI. He added that he started his green initiative around 3-4 years back and wants to spread awareness about the environment to all corners of his city.

    Last month, an auto driver in Kolkata found a healthy and eco-friendly way to 'stay cool' while driving passengers to their destination.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
