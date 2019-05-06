Bengaluru: Driver maintains mini garden in his bus to spread awareness

Bengaluru, May 06: A bus driver from Bengaluru is spreading awareness about keeping the environment clean and green by setting up a mini-garden inside his bus.

According to reports, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (BMTC) bus driver Narayanappa drives between Kaval Bylasandraa and Yeswanthpur every day.

However, unlike other vehicles in the metropolitan city, Naranyappa's bus has many plants and pots.

"I have been doing it for last 3-4 yrs to create awareness about keeping the environment green," Narayanappa told ANI. He added that he started his green initiative around 3-4 years back and wants to spread awareness about the environment to all corners of his city.

