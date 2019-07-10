Bengaluru: 1 dead, 8 rescued as under-construction building collapses

Bengaluru, July 10: A person died after an under-construction building collapsed in Pulikeshi Nagar area of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at around 6 AM on Wednesday.

Eight people have been rescued from the debris so far and sent to the hospital.

Rescue operations are still underway with fire department services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence teams present at the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Sambu Kumar, a native of Bihar.

Meanwhile, BBMP mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun said,''An extra floor has been built which is violation of rules. I have instructed officials to take strict action and to demolish such buildings.''