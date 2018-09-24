Actor Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj injured in accident near Mysuru

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Sandalwood actors Darshan Thoogudeep, senior actor Devaraj and his son Prajwal Devraja were injured in an accident at the Hinkal Ring Road near Mysuru on Monday. They are undetgoing treatment in a hospital in Mysuru.

The incident took place around 3 am in the outskirts of Mysore. According to reports, Darshan was driving the car at the time of the accident. The car rammed into the divider after the tyre got punctured. Devaraj and Prajwal Devaraj were also traveling with Darshan.

Darshan's forearm got fractured in the accident while Devraj has received injuries to the left side of his chest. Prajwal and one of their friends, have received injuries on their necks. Fortunately, all four are out of danger.

More details awaited.

