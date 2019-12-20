  • search
    35-year-old BMTC woman bus conductor suffers burns in acid attack

    Bengaluru, Dec 20: A 35-year-old woman BMTC bus conductor identified as Indira bai was attacked with acid by two unknown miscreants, on Thursday. The incident took place when the victim was on her way to work from her house in Bagalagunte in the early hours of Thursday.

    Indira, a resident of Havanuru Layout, was on her way to BMTC Depot-9 in Peenya at 5.30 am for her morning shift when the men waiting on the bike threw acid and fled the spot. Indira was barely 100 metres from her house.

    She began screaming when the accused - covering themselves with full helmets - targeted her. She was also taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit with severe burns to her neck, face and back. "She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," said a senior police officer.

    Rape victim faces acid attack by 4 men for refusing to withdraw case in UP

    DCP (North) N Shashikumar, who visited the hospital and inquired after Indira's condition, said the police are checking the CCTV footage around the area to identify the attackers.

    It is learnt that the victim, a native of Shira in Tumakuru, has been living in Bagalagunte for the past 18 years with her husband Balaji, a BMTC driver, and children.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Bagalgunte police station. under IPC Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and are investigating the case.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 9:24 [IST]
