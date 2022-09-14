Gujarat: Ex-serviceman held for abusive post on social media

Gujarat polls: Congress announces youth, women to be given priority in tickets

In Gujarat today, Kejriwal plans town hall meetings with auto drivers, businessmen & lawyers

87-year-old woman dials helpline after being fed up of husband’s repeated demands for sex

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend seminar in Ahmedabad today

Ahmedabad

oi-PTI

Ahmedabad, Sep 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will on Wednesday attend a seminar in Ahmedabad organised by the city-based Bharatiya Vichar Manch (BVM).

The seminar on the topic "independence to freedom- a multi-faceted discussion," (swadhinta se swatantrata ki or bahu aayami vimarsh) will be held at the Gujarat University, the state RSS said in a release.

Bhagwat will deliver the inaugural session address, it said.

Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas treasurer Govind Dev Giri, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and others will attend the event.

India needs to be self-reliant: RSS chief Bhagwat

In July, the Sangh chief attended a two-day meeting here of office-bearers of the RSS affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharati to discuss various issues including employment generation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:11 [IST]