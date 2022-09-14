YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend seminar in Ahmedabad today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Sep 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will on Wednesday attend a seminar in Ahmedabad organised by the city-based Bharatiya Vichar Manch (BVM).

    The seminar on the topic "independence to freedom- a multi-faceted discussion," (swadhinta se swatantrata ki or bahu aayami vimarsh) will be held at the Gujarat University, the state RSS said in a release.

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat
    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Bhagwat will deliver the inaugural session address, it said.

    Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas treasurer Govind Dev Giri, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and others will attend the event.

    India needs to be self-reliant: RSS chief Bhagwat India needs to be self-reliant: RSS chief Bhagwat

    In July, the Sangh chief attended a two-day meeting here of office-bearers of the RSS affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharati to discuss various issues including employment generation.

    Comments

    More ahmedabad News  

    Read more about:

    mohan bhagwat seminar ahmedabad

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X