GUJCET 2019 result to be declared at 8 am next week

Ahmedabad, May 04: The GUJCET 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared on May 9 and the same would be published from 8 am onwards. The results of the Gujarat 12th Board Examination will also be declared the same day and the results would be published from 8 am.

The GUJCET 2019 entrance exam was conducted on April 26 2019 din 34 examination centres in the state. Students must keep their application number and password handy in order to access the results. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

How to check GUJCET 2019 result:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the direct link for GUJCET 2019 result

Enter required details

Submit

The score card will be displayed

Download

Take a printout

