GUJCET 2019 result declared, direct link to check
Ahmedabad, May 09: The GUJCET 2019 result has declared. The results are available on the official website.
The GUJCET 2019 entrance exam was conducted on April 26 2019 din 34 examination centres in the state. Students must keep their application number and password handy in order to access the results. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.
How to check GUJCET 2019 result:
- Go to gseb.org
- Click on the direct link for GUJCET 2019 result
- Enter required details
- Submit
- The score card will be displayed
- Download
- Take a printout
