GUJCET 2019 result declared, direct link to check

Ahmedabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 09: The GUJCET 2019 result has declared. The results are available on the official website.

The GUJCET 2019 entrance exam was conducted on April 26 2019 din 34 examination centres in the state. Students must keep their application number and password handy in order to access the results. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

How to check GUJCET 2019 result:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the direct link for GUJCET 2019 result

Enter required details

Submit

The score card will be displayed

Download

Take a printout

Ahmedabad East Fact Check Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel Bharatiya Janata Party

Smt. Geetaben Patel Indian National Congress + More Details