YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Gujarat: Central GST official caught taking bribe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Aug 26: A Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) has been caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday.

    Gujarat: Central GST official caught taking bribe

    S S Agrawal, the official, was arrested on Thursday evening while accepting the bribe during a trap laid by the ACB at the CGST office in Nanpura area of Surat, it said in a release.

    Govt doctor in Kerala held for taking bribeGovt doctor in Kerala held for taking bribe

    A tax consultant had complained to the ACB that Agrawal had demanded Rs 5,000 for clearing the GST refund of one of his clients.

    Comments

    More ahmedabad News  

    Read more about:

    bribe caught gujarat

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X