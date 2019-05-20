Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 to be declared on May 21 at this time

Ahmedabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 20: The Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The GSEB will declare the result on May 21 at around 8 am. There are around 11 lakh students who took the exam that were conducted between March 7 and March 19 2019. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org and examresults.net.

How to check Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the 10th result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Ahmedabad West Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Dr. Kirit P Solanki BJP Winner 6,17,104 65% 3,20,311 Ishwarbahi Dhanabhai Makwana INC Runner Up 2,96,793 31% 0 2009 Dr. Solanki Kiritbhai Premajibhai BJP Winner 3,76,823 55% 91,127 Parmar Shailesh Manharlal INC Runner Up 2,85,696 41% 0 + More Details