    Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 to be declared on May 21 at this time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Ahmedabad, May 20: The Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 to be declared on May 21 at this time

    The GSEB will declare the result on May 21 at around 8 am. There are around 11 lakh students who took the exam that were conducted between March 7 and March 19 2019. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org and examresults.net.

    How to check Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019:

    • Go to gseb.org
    • Click on the 10th result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    gujarat results

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 8:39 [IST]
