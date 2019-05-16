Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 date and time, check here

Ahmedabad, May 16: The Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The GSEB will declare the result on May 21 at 8 am. There are around 11 lakh students who took the exam that were conducted between March 7 and March 19 2019. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

How to check Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the 10th result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

