Keep youself updated with latestAhmedabad News
GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 declared, how to check
Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad, May 09: The GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The results for the Class 12 science, commerce and arts stream have been declared separately. The results are available on gseb.org.
How to check GSEB HSC Result 2019:
- Go to gseb.org
- Click on the link that says result
- Click on the HSC Science 2019
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download results
- Take a printout
Ahmedabad East Fact Check
DEMOGRAPHICS
24,43,198
POPULATION
-
16.20%RURAL
-
83.80%URBAN
-
8.37%SC
-
1.09%ST