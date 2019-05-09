GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 declared, how to check

Ahmedabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 09: The GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results for the Class 12 science, commerce and arts stream have been declared separately. The results are available on gseb.org.

How to check GSEB HSC Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the link that says result

Click on the HSC Science 2019

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download results

Take a printout

