GSEB 12th science, GUJCET 2019 results 2019 date confirmed

Ahmedabad

By Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 02: The GSEB 12th science result and GUJCET 2019 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The board exams for the 12th science students were held from March 7 to March 16. Around 1.47 lakh students had taken part in the exam, which was held without the semester system for the first time. Around 10,000 students had re-appeared for the 12 science exam results.

These results would be declared on May 9. The GUJCET 2019 mark sheets will be available at the distribution centres in the districts.

In GUJCET, 1.34 lakh students had taken part. The results for both the GSEB 12th Science Result and GUCET will be declared on May 9.

