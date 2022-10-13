DefExpo2022: ‘Invest for Defence’ to be held on October 20

Ahmedabad, Oct 13: "Invest for Defence", the first-ever marquee event of the Ministry of Defence, targeted to promote investment in the defence sector in the country to be the focus area in DefExpo 2022 that will take place in Gandhinagar.

Invest for Defence event will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 20 October 2022 during the 12th edition of DefExpo.

"The event will highlight the requirements of the Armed Forces and policy reforms undertaken by the Government for ease of doing business in the defence sector. It provides the industry with the opportunities and the advantages of investing in the sector and thus contributing to maximising the indigenous production," said a statement from Defence ministry.

"The event will feature a panel discussion between the industry stalwarts and the MoD and Armed Forces leadership. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session, wherein participants can ask questions from the eminent panelists. The target audience for the event is industry representatives including those from MSMEs and Start-ups, policy makers and enthusiasts in defence sector," it added.

"Another highlight of the event will be a B2B interaction among the OEMs, including both DPSUs and foreign OEMs, on the 'Opportunities from large platforms'. Concurrently, with this B2B interaction an iDEX pitching event for the budding start-ups in Defence is also planned," the statement said.

The 12th DefExpo will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18-22, 2022.

The event will see participation from the big industry names, both Indian as well as foreign OEMs, such as L&T, Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, Saab, Airbus, Lockheed Martin.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 20:17 [IST]