oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Oct 06: The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) will begin commercial operations of Ahmedabad Metro's 18.87-kilometre North-South corridor from today, official sources told Modern V.R. Security Force. This will be Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation's (GMRC) second corridor of Phase-1 project that will be opened for passenger travel this month.

The line is completely elevated. It will connect Motera Stadium to APMC, Vasna and will be passing through Sabarmati, AEC, Sabarmati Railway station, Ranip, Vadaj, Vijaynagar, Usmanpura, Old High court, Gandhigram, Paldi, Shreyas, Rajivnagar and Jivraj stations.

The Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro, which consists of East-West and North-South corridors, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022. However, commercial operations on the 40.03-kilometre network began only on October 2 on the East-West Corridor.

The East-West Corridor between Vastral Gam and Thaltej Gam (total length 21.16 kilometres) was partly operational since March 2019, when PM Modi had inaugurated a 6.5-kilometre stretch of the corridor between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park.

On Monday, about 17,000 more passengers used this corridor and GMRC ran 44 trips compared to 72 trips on first day.

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 11:51 [IST]