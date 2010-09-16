New Delhi, Sep 16: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni appealed for peace ahead of the verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit dispute.

On Thursday, Sep 16, while meeting the press, Ambika Soni asked the disputing parties to respect the judgement in the case, which will be announced on Sep 24 by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

"The Ayodhya verdict should be respected by all. The issue cannot be resolved unless all parties accept the verdict. The Government appeals to all sections of society to maintain peace and calm. People should look at this verdict as a decision by the court," said Soni.

"The judgement is the outcome of a long judicial process. It should be treated with utmost respect. The judgement is one step ahead in the judicial process. In case any of parties feel further judicial consideration is required, further legal remedies are available. There should not be any attempt by people to provoke anyone. India is firmly on the path on inclusive growth. This is recognised by the world. We should not do anything to disrespect this," she added.

OneIndia News