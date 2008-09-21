Delhi blasts: Three more arrested

New Delhi, Sep 21: On Sunday, Sep 21 the Delhi Police achieved further progress in the September 13 blasts case. Three more people are arrested in connection with the Delhi blasts taking the number of arrested in connection with the case to five.

The Police said,'' three more persons are arrested, out of the team of 13, which carried out the September 13 Delhi blasts as well as the serial blasts in Jaipur and Ahmedabad.'' Those arrested by the Police on Sunday, Sep 21 are Zia-ur-Rehman, Shakir Nishar and Mohammad Shakeel. With their arrest, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to five.

On Friday, Sep 19 two terrorists, including Bashar alias Atif and Md Sajid, were killed in an encounter at Batla House while two others, Saif and Zeeshan, were arrested after the encounter by the Police. On Saturday, Sep 20 Delhi Police claimed that Atif, Sajid, Saif and Zeeshan were part of the terrorist module comprising 13 people, which planned the blasts in national Capital on Sep 13.

Remaining six, who were in involved in the blasts, are still at large.

