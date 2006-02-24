Slaughter houses to be constructed at Jammu, Srinagar

Jammu, Feb 22 (UNI) The Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Animal and Sheep Husbandry Taj Mohi-ud-din today announced two slaughter houses would be constructed soon each in Srinagar and Jammu.

He said this while chairing the Board of Directors in the 41st meeting of J and K Sheep and Sheep Products Development Board. He also said the land for the slaughter house has already been acquired in the twin capitals by the Wool Board in consultation with the concerned authorities.

The Sheep Production Development Board would construct a mini abattoir, in Jammu and Srinagar having a daily slaughtering capacity of 500-600, he added.

UNI HGV MP HS2156

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.