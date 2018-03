Mumbai, Feb 23 (UNI) Values of silver closed higher on firm advice from global markets while gold remained on a steady note on moderate demand, traders at the bullion market here said.

Following were the closing rates of spot silver and gold: Silver (per kg) .999 fineness grade: Rs 13,490 (13,485), Gold (per 10 gm): Gold 99.5 purity standard mint : Rs 8,015 (8,015), Gold 99.9 purity pure gold : Rs 8,055 (8,055).

UNI AR GK SKB1753

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.