No load-shedding in Mumbai: Patil

Mumbai, Feb 22 (UNI) The Maharashtra Government today ruled out the possibility of load-shedding in Mumbai in the summer season despite the huge shortfall of 4,200 MW and the current load-shedding in various parts of the state.

Energy Minister Dilip Valse-Patil today said, ''There will not be any load shedding in the financial capital of the state.'' Talking to reporters, Mr Patil stressed on the need for saving the power and said that February 28, the National Science Day, will be observed throughout the state to spread the message of saving power.

Earlier addressing the meeting on creating public awakening about saving power, Mr Patil called the people, especially students, to participate in the programme.

UNI JM SSS MA GC2102

