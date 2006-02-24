No danger of bird flu in Nagaland

Kohima, Feb 24 (UNI) Amid hue and cry of outbreak of bird flu in the country, veterinary and animal husbandry director Dr. N. Meyase maintained that Nagaland is out of the danger zone of bird flu.

In a statement here today, Dr Meyase said the state veterinary department had sent some samples of birds to Bhopal National Laboratory and the results were negative.

The department is also taking up investigations from time to time to check the birds in the region.

On the deaths of some chickens in and around Dimapur recently, the director informed the deaths were result of Ranikhet disease.

He also informed a rapid action team has already started going to the villages with guidelines from the departmental sub centres to acquaint the people of any possible threat.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Minister for health and family welfare Dr.

T.M. Lotha, told UNI that a departmental meeting would be convened soon to take up the stock of the situation.

