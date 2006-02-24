Birdflu wake up call for country: PHDCCI

New Delhi, Feb 22 (UNI) Business chamber PHDCCI today said the recent outbreak of avian flu in Maharashtra should serve as a wake up call in ensuring that the country moves towards higher scientific standards, create certifying agencies and look at the sad situation that prevailed in veterinary research institutions.

Welcoming the efforts of the Centre and state governments to contain the spread of bird flu, the chamber said the most important responsibility for the government now was to educate the farmer and the consumer.

It underlined the need to ensure that R&D on animal husbandry and animal health was improved and indigenous vaccines and feed developed saying that poultry and animal husbandry are important occupations in much of India, particularly North India where small farmers with tiny investments and with little support in terms of vaccines, medication and information, can easily ensure their livelihoods in this sector.

A number of projects, especially directed at families below the poverty line (BPL) are in various stages of implementation.

The Uttaranchal Poultry Development project, has already reached out to more than 10,000 below poverty line families since its launch in early 2003.

UNI SD RA VC1759

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.