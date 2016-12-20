Yemen: At least 22 dead in clashes

Aden, Dec 20: At least 22 people were killed in clashes between government forces and rebels on the outskirts of the flashpoint city of Taez in southwest Yemen, military sources said on Tuesday.

The fighting late on Monday north of Taez, held by loyalists but partly surrounded by Shiite Huthis and their rebel allies, left at least 14 rebels and eight soldiers dead, they said. Residents said relative calm was restored today.

In the north, two loyalist officers were killed in clashes around the Red Sea port town of Midi, the sources said, while a rights activist said a 13-year-old girl died when a shell fired by rebels crashed into her home in the southern province of Dhaleh.

Yemen's 20-month-old conflict has killed more than 7,000 people and wounded nearly 37,000, the United Nations says. The Huthis overran the capital Sanaa and other parts of the impoverished country in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab military coalition to intervene six months later in support of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

The Yemeni Civil War is an ongoing conflict that began in 2015 between two factions claiming to constitute the Yemeni government, along with their supporters and allies. Houthi forces controlling the capital Sana'a and allied with forces loyal to the former president Ali Abdullah Saleh have clashed with forces loyal to the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, based in Aden.

