War of words: Syria accuses Israel of hitting its airbase in Damascus

The Syrian army has levelled serious allegations against Israel of targeting its airbase in Damascus.

Damascus, Jan 13: The Syrian army on Friday officially accused Israeli warplanes of targeting a key airbase west of the capital Damascus, state Sana TV reported.

The television report quoted the army as saying that several rockets landed in the airport compound in Mezzeh, after midnight, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bashar al-Assad
File picture of Bashar al-Assad with army personnel

The vicinity of the airbase was heavily hit last month and the Syrian army then said that Israeli rockets landed near a base.

At least 10 people were killed and 17 others wounded on Thursday by a suicide bombing in the Kafarsuseh neighbourhood in the capital Damascus.

Two suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts near the Muhafaza sport club in Kafarsuseh west of Damascus, Xinhua reported.

IANS

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 8:30 [IST]
