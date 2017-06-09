UK Election Result 2017: Britain ends in hung Parliament

London, June 9: UK election end in hung parliament as Theresa May's Conservatives Party fail to win majority.

To reach a majority, a party has to secure 326 seats - while the Conservatives have secure 310 seats, the Labour party is behind at 258 seats. Conservatives continue to be the largest party in the UK.

What is a hung Parliament?

There are 650 seats in the UK parliament, and to govern with a full majority, a party needs to win 326 seats. The exit poll predicts that May will win only 314.

But in UK elections this result does not automatically trigger another election. Instead, the party with the largest number of seats in this case, it looks like the Conservatives will attempt to form a coalition government with one of the smaller parties.The British parliamentary term for this outcome is a hung parliament.

Will Jeremy Corbyn become next Prime Minister?

Jeremy Corbyn is now favourite to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, according to the general election exit poll.

With the smaller parties more closely aligned with Labour than with the Conservatives, the prospect of Corbyn becoming prime minister no longer seems to be fancy.

It would represent a remarkable turnaround in Labour and Jeremy Corbyn's fortunes and a spectacular decline in the popularity of Theresa May's Conservatives since the Prime Minister's decision to call the snap election.

As per the latest updates Conservatives party leads in the UK polls winning 264 of 650 seats.

Results declared for over 600 seats in Britain's House of Commons. Conservative ahead of Labour by at least 44 seats.

Results may be disappointing for May

The results of the election were disappointing for Prime Minister Theresa May. If Theresa May does not get elected as the Prime Minister this time, it would be the shortest tenure of any British prime minister for almost a century. She held the position for only 11 months.

Exit polls showed Theresa May's Conservative Party will emerge as the largest party. But till now, Labour has been seen to be pacing ahead with Tories not too far behind. Broadcasters began announcing results of UK exit polls at 10 pm (2:30 am IST).

UK has recently witnessed two terror attacks - London and Manchestor. Prime Minister Theresa May's popularity recently witnessed a dip in recent weeks after the two terror attacks.

British parliament has a total of 650 seats, with 3,300 candidates in the fray. A remarkable number of 56 Indian-origin candidates are also contesting in the UK Elections 2017.

The Conservatives are set to be the largest party in the UK parliament, but may not have an overall majority, says the latest BBC forecast.

An updated BBC forecast predicted May's Conservatives would win 318 of the 650 House of Commons seats, eight short of a majority, while the left-wing opposition Labour Party would take 267 -- producing a hung parliament and potential deadlock.

Sky News also predicted May would lose her majority, scoring somewhere between 315 and 325 seats.

