Tibet’s bottled water output to surpass one million tonnes

Lhasa, Jan 24: The output of bottled natural drinking water from Tibet, known as "Asia's water tower", will surpass one million tonnes this year, a media report said on Tuesday.

Qiu Chuan, deputy director of the Industry and IT Department, said Tibet had more than 40 bottled water production lines, with a combined capacity of 3.25 million tonnes a year, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2016, 600,000 tonnes of bottled water from Tibet were sold, up 41 per cent year on year, according to Qiu. Tibet is rich in water resources, with the total topping 400 billion cubic meters.

IANS