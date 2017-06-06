Police shoot, injure attacker outside Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral

An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said. According to French authorities said Notre Dame incident is being investigated as potential terror attack.

According to soures, a man attacked police officer with hammer in Paris, was later shot and injured by police officers.

The incident happened around 4:30 pm (GMT+2). Paris police said the operation at Notre Dame cathedral is now over and one attacker was wounded. Around 2000 tourists were trapped inside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after 'gunshots' were heard.

According to eyewitness inside the Notre Dame everyone is calm inside the cathedral, after police in Paris warned people to stay away.

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

OneIndia News