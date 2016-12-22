Islamabad, Dec 22: A paralysed Pakistani murder convict will be hanged on Saturday after his mercy appeal was turned down by the President, police said on Thursday.

Khan Iqbal, in his 80s, was arrested by in Gujar Khan area, Rawalpindi, for a murder on August 1, 1996.

He was convicted and sentenced to death by the lower courts, Dawn online reported.

Khan Iqbal will be executed at Rawalpindi's Central Jail.

Bilal Khan, the convict's son, told Dawn news that since his father had been paralysed during imprisonment and was trying to reach a settlement with the family of the deceased.

He also claimed that his father had been at home until last year but was directed to report to the Central Jail after the family of the deceased complained to the sessions court last year.

He said his father had been in Kohat jail until 2013 when, somehow, he managed to flee while being shifted to another jail. However, he did not disclose how his father remained at home for three years.

IANS

