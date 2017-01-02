Pakistan: Six injured in a roadside explosion in Quetta

Islamabad, Jan 2: At least six persons were injured in a roadside explosion in Quetta city of Pakistan on Monday, police said.

As many as four security personnel and two civilians were injured when the roadside bomb targeted the vehicle of the Frontier Corps personnel who were on a routine patrol.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, Dawn online reported. Heavy contingents of police and rescue workers reached the spot and the blast site was cordoned off.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Southern Punjab has been the target of similar attacks before. In January 2012, a remote-controlled bombing killed 18 people in the city.

IANS