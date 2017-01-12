Pakistan not interested in arms race: Official

Islamabad, Jan 12: Pakistan does not want to join the arms race in South Asia, Additional Secretary at the Foreign Office Tasneem Aslam said on Thursday. She was briefing a delegation from the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that visited Pakistan led by Director General HAM Sang-wook, Geo News reported.

Pakistan has always remained in the forefront to stop the spread of weapons of mass destruction, she said adding that Islamabad has always followed international standards while delivering weapons.

She added that hindrances in access to technology for peaceful purposes must come to an end. Representatives of the delegation said that the MTCR wants a joint policy to prevent the spread of missiles.

Meanwhile, the Foreign office released a reviewed list of nuclear and biological weapons. The new list declares that Pakistan is determined towards a nuclear non-proliferation. The reviewed list was formed after consultation with relative ministries, Geo News added. The list has been reviewed in the years 2005, 2011 and 2015.

The MTCR is a grouping of 35 states that seeks to prevent missile proliferation by adhering to common export policy guidelines related to missile technologies. Pakistan has been engaging with the MTCR for several years. It has also been participating in the MTCR technical meetings and has also hosted several outreach missions in Islamabad, Samaa reported.

IANS