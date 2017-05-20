Pak plans to appoint its own ad-hoc judge in ICJ panel hearing Jadhav case

The counter the presence of an Indian judge on the ICJ panel hearing the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan is likely to appoint an ad-hoc judge. Dalveer Bhandari, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India is part of the 12 judge panel in the International Court of Justice that had ordered a stay on the execution of Jadhav.

Article 31 of the ICJ's statute states that if the panel includes "a judge of the nationality of one of the parties, (the other) party may choose a person to sit as judge". An ad hoc judge can also be chosen if the panel includes "no judge of the nationality of the parties", the article also states.

The Pakistan media reports that there are several names doing the rounds.

Former Jordanian prime minister Awn Shawkat Al-Khasawneh, who has served as an ICJ judge, German jurist Bruno Simma, a former ICJ judge who served as Pakistan's arbitrator the Kishenganga case and legal expert Ahmer Bilal Soofi are the names under consideration. It is not mandatory that Pakistan has to chose its own national to be part of the panel.

OneIndia News