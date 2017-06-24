Over 100 people buried alive in massive China landslide

Over 100 people have been buried alive in a massive landslide in China. The Chinese media reported that at leas at least 40 homes in the village of Xinmo have also been destroyed by the natural disaster in the Maoxian County of China's Sichuan Province.

The Chinese media reported that the landslide after the side of the mountain collapsed, blocking a two kilometre stretch of river. The incident was reportedly triggered by heavy rain. A rescue mission in the southwest village is underway.

The mountainous region known for its ancient stone castles, dense forests, torrential streams and valleys is located on the Minjiang River.

Pictures posted by the People's Daily newspaper show bulldozers moving earth and large boulders as the rescue effort continues. The landslide blocked a two-kilometre (1.2-mile) stretch of a river, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saturday, June 24, 2017, 8:16 [IST]
