Need people not celebrities for the inauguration: Donald Trump

Washington, Dec 23: President-elect Donald Trump has said that he wants "the people" and not celebrities for his inauguration as the 45th President of the US. Trump's comments came amid reports that several top American celebrities have declined to perform at his inauguration.

Also read: Trump's tweet on nuclear weapons indicate policy change: Report

"The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" Trump tweeted.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

According to The New York Times Elton John would not be performing at the inauguration. Similarly Kanye West, who made an appearance at the Trump Towers early this month, would also not be performing.

Meanwhile, the Presidential inaugural committee spokesman Boris Epshteyn told CNN that the Radio City Rockettes will perform next month. "We're extremely excited. We've had a ton of great performers, entertainers, and just Americans reaching out wanting to be a part [of it]. And I can announce right now on your air that the Radio City Rockettes will be taking part in the inauguration celebration," he said.

The Committee also released an extensive schedule of inaugural events that will include several dinners honouring the President-elect, Vice-President-elect, and cabinet secretaries, a concert celebrating the American people, the swearing-in, the inaugural parade, two inaugural balls and a ball saluting our armed forces and first responders.

The ceremonies would conclude with an interfaith prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral on January 20.

PTI