NASA just tweeted about Guru Purnima and Indians can't stop raving about it

Guess who tweeted about Guru Purnima? NASA. In. Its tweet NASA Moon said, "Full moon this weekend - called Guru Purnima, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Ripe Corn Moon, Buck Moon, or our favorite, THUNDER MOON ."

Full moon this weekend - called Guru Purnima, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Ripe Corn Moon, Buck Moon, or our favorite, ⛈️ THUNDER MOON ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/XLufAdoDEQ — NASA Moon (@NASAmoon) July 7, 2017

This tweet has also been re-tweeted by NASA. Several Indians were thrilled with the tweet. Tweets such as, thanks for recognising Guru Purnima or teacher's day were put out.

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated on full moon day in the month of Ashada- the period between June and July. This year, the day will be observed on July 9.

OneIndia News