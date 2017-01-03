Modi, Erdogan are anti-Muslim, says Islamic State in its latest 'chilling' video

Damascus, Jan 3: A chilling video released by the Islamic State says that leaders like Narendra Modi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, among others, work against the interest of Muslims and Islam.

In a gory 19-minute clip, which is filled with bloodshed and devastation in Syria, has a voice over in Arabic and Turkish. The video is titled--The Cross Shield.

In the video, the IS speaks about how these leaders are to be blamed for the bloodshed in Syria. The main focus of the video is around Erdogan who is blamed for the war in Syria.

In the 19-minute clip, there is a picture of Modi with Erdogan, which was clicked at the G-20 Summit in Turkey in November. Apart from Modi and Erdoğan, the video goes on to blame US President Barack Obama, Russian President Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Pope Francis for working against the interest of Muslims and Islam.

The video also makes references to the situation in Afghanistan. The video which was posted on several jihadi websites also speaks about the air strikes in Syria.

Incidentally, the video was posted a few days before the horrific New Year attack in Istanbul in which 39 people were killed.

OneIndia News