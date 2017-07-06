Modi bids farewell to Israel, leaves for Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Hamburg from Tel Aviv after completing his three-day visit to Israel. Modi will attend G-20 summit in Germany.

Modi shortly before departure from Tel Aviv
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bid farewell to Modi at the Tel Aviv airport.
During the three-day visit, Netanyahu accompanied Modi to every event barring his meeting with the Israeli President and meeting with Leader of Opposition.

India and Israel signed seven agreements during Modi's visit including two agreements on water management and one on agriculture among others.

Modi arrived in Israel on Tuesday in the first ever Indian Prime Ministerial visit to Israel.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi and Netanyahu paid homage at the Haifa Indian Cemetery that contains the graves of 44 Indian soldiers who died during World War I and then viewed a demonstration of a mobile sea water desalination plant at Dor beach.

