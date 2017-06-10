Mask off: China calls Pakistan a risky place

It appears as though the mask is off and China has now termed Pakistan as a risky place. Pakistan and China which call each other all weather friends appear to be having some problem over the killing of two Chinese citizens.

The initial information from the Pakistan side says that the two Chinese citizens kidnapped may have already unfortunately been killed," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, adding, "We are highly concerned". She also said China had "always been advising its citizens to not visit highly risky regions".

China has been urging Pakistan to rescue a Chinese teacher couple from Balochistan. The couple were abducted two weeks back.

While the killing is a sore point between the two countries, one would also have to wait for an official warning from China to Pakistan.

Hua however added that the incident has no necessary connection either with the

China Pakistan Economic Corridor or the SCO meeting. She said that Pakistan "pays great attention to the protection of Chinese citizens and institutions and has made great efforts in this regard.

The abduction and killing has been claimed by the Islamic State. The same was announced on the Amaq news agency, a mouth piece of the ISIS.

OneIndia News