Manchester terror attack: Gurudwaras provide shelter, food to survivors

London, May 23: It is not just in India, but Gurudwaras (Sikh religious places) are known for giving shelter and food to needy people across the world.

Hours after Manchester in the United Kingdom was hit by a deadly terror attack on Monday night, local Gurudwaras opened their doors so that blast survivors and stranded passengers on roads could take shelter in the safe environments of these religious places.

An explosion rocked minutes after a musical concert of American singer Arian Grande ended in Manchester Arena on Monday night. The deadly attack left 19 dead and 50 injured, according to the local police estimate.

In the wake of the attack, survivors and several others were stranded on the roads with nowhere to go.

"Sikh Temples in Manchester, UK offering food & accommodation. They are open for ALL people. #PrayForManchester #ManchesterArena #England," tweeted Harjinder S Kukreja, along with the address of the four Sikh temples located in the vicinity.

The Gurudwaras which gave shelter to the needy are Sri Guru Gobind Singh Gurdwara Educational and Cultural Centre located at 57 Upper Chorlton Rd, Manchester M16 7RQ; Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib located at 12 Sherborne St, Manchester M3 1FE, Dasmesh Sikh Temple located at 98 Heywood St, Manchester M8 0DT and Central Gurdwara Manchester located at 32 Derby St, Manchester M8 8RY.

It is not just the Gurudwaras that helped the blast survivors. Even many local residents offered shelter and food to the affected people.

"#roomformanchester. Anyone needing help or a place to stay tonight we are 10 minutes walk from the Manchester arena. Spare room and 2 sofas," said a Twitter user.

"If anyone needs a sofa, a charger, a brew-please dm. Located just off Piccadilly Gardens #roomformanchester @GMPCityCentre #ManchesterArena," said another.

Using the trending hashtag, #roomformanchester, locals offered spare bedrooms, cups of tea and rides to people caught up in the attack, reported The Guardian.

Taxi drivers reportedly converged on the city offering free lifts to people in need. In this hour of need, the residents of Manchester stayed united and helped each other.

The Greater Manchester Police said the incident was being treated as a case of possible terror attack. The explosion that left several dead and injured is said to be one of the worst terror attacks to strike the country in recent times.

The blast happened at about 22:35 BST on Monday following a pop concert by the American singer Ariana Grande. The cause is unknown but British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with those affected by "what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack".

British Transport Police said the explosion was in the arena's foyer.

