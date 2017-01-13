Malala Yousafzai hopes to study at Oxford University

Islamabad, Jan 13: Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has given an admission test at the prestigious Oxford University where she hopes to study philosophy, politics and economics, a media report said on Friday.

Yousufzai, while speaking to the media, said that her interview was not easy and like any other student she is anxiously waiting for the result, Geo News reported. Interestingly, these three majors are usually the degrees chosen by prominent British politicians, civil society activists and media representatives.

The nobel laureate in many interviews has expressed her desire to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In one of her speeches this year at an event in Sharjah she said: "Before I thought women could only be teachers or housewives. But when I saw women role models they broadened my vision. Benazir Bhutto led my country, artists, astronauts, entrepreneurs, athletes."

She said it was then when she realised that she could become anything she wanted in her life. "From becoming a doctor to becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan and fixing all the issues."

Malala, an education activist who survived a near-fatal attack by the Taliban, rose to international fame after emerging defiant from the assassination attempt on a school bus in Swat valley in October 2012 to continue her fight for girls' rights.

While living under the Taliban rule, she wrote a blog under a pseudonym which featured her thoughts on girls' education.

IANS