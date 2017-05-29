International Day of UN Peacekeepers: Salute 168 Indian bravehearts who died across the world

On the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, celebrated across the globe on Monday, India remembered 168 soldiers, who died in various corners of the world, for the cause of peace.

"India is contributing around 6,900 military personnel among 115,000 peacekeepers in various missions," Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Sarath Chand told ANI.

"168 Indian peacekeepers lost their lives since UN operations began. In 2016,117 peacekeepers from around the world lost their lives," he added.

On December 11, 2002, the UN General assembly designated May 29 as the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. The day was first observed on May 29, 2003. The International Day of UN Peacekeepers is a tribute to people who serve or have served in the UN peacekeeping operations.

Since the first UN peacekeeping mission was established in 1948 until April 2016, 3,400 military, police and civilian personnel have lost their lives in the service of peace as a result of acts of violence, accidents and disease.

"Peacekeeping is an investment in global peace, security, and prosperity. It is a flagship enterprise of the UN. Today, it deploys more than 113,000 military, police and civilian personnel in 16 peacekeeping operations on four continents. It is a flexible, evolving instrument that brings together political, security and technical tools to assist countries make the difficult transition from conflict to peace," read a statement of the UN.

"Over time, peacekeeping has grown from simply monitoring ceasefires to protecting civilians, disarming ex-combatants, protecting human rights, promoting the rule of law, supporting free and fair elections, minimizing the risk of land-mines and so much more.

They have also work to ensure that women are fully represented in peace processes, political life, and in branches of government including in uniformed services. All of these efforts are fundamental investments in building lasting peace," added the statement.

OneIndia News