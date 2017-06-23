How British boys skirted ban on shorts by wearing skirts

London, June 23: Tired of "ban culture"? India can definitely learn a lot from a group of teenagers from the United Kingdom as to how to evade a ban. The British boys' gang adopted the mantra of skirting a ban by wearing a skirt.

Yes, you heard it right. When a school in England "banned" boys from wearing shorts this summer, the boys decided to come in girls' uniform, skirts, as a mark of protest.

According to The Daily Telegraph, around 50 pupils at ISCA Academy in Exeter in southwest England took part in a protest on Thursday after school authorities imposed the latest ban.

The protest was first started in a small manner when a group of five boys came to school wearing skirts on Wednesday-- declared the hottest day of the year in the country.

"My son wanted to wear shorts but was told he would be put in the isolation room for the rest of the week," the mother of one 14-year-old told the news portal, Devon Live.

"The head teacher told them 'Well you can wear a skirt if you like' but I think she was being sarcastic.

"However, children tend to take you literally and so five boys turned up in skirts today --and because she told them it was OK, there was nothing she could do as long as they are school skirts."

One of the young 'protesters' got in trouble because his dress was too short. Another boy, Josh Baxter, told reporters he had been told to change back to trousers as he "had hairy legs".

Another mother told Devon Live: "(The school) told me that if I send my son to school in shorts, then he will be sent to the isolation room all day and if I keep him off school, then it'll be an unauthorised absence.

"The girls are allowed to wear skirts all year round. So, I think it's completely unfair that the boys can't wear shorts. Boys just don't have the option and I am just really concerned about how the heat is going to affect him."

Reacting to the entire episode, the school said it would consider changing its uniform policy in the future.

"We recognise that the last few days have been exceptionally hot and we are doing our utmost to enable both students and staff to remain as comfortable as possible," said head teacher Aimee Mitchell.

"Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families. However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future."

In a country like India, where ban culture is at its peak, as every day something or other is declared illegal by the government or powerful bodies, we can definitely learn a few lessons from these 'young men' from the UK as to how to fight for our rights in a hilarious 'fashion'.

OneIndia News