Francois Hollande: Can clear IS bastion in Iraq before summer

The international coalition and local forces fighting the IS terrorists could take back Mosul, the group's stronghold in Iraq before summer after making major advances in the city area, French Preside

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Paris, Jan 13: The international coalition and local forces fighting the Islamic State (IS) terrorists could take back Mosul, the group's stronghold in Iraq before summer after making major advances in the city area, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

"In Iraq, the coalition operation allowed to reconquest of a large part of the lost territory thanks to the help of Iraqi forces and Peshmergas," Xinhua quoted Hollande as saying.

Francois Hollande
French President Francois Hollande makes a televised address in Paris early Friday July 15, 2016 after a truck drove onto a sidewalk for more than a mile, plowing through Bastille Day revelers who'd gathered to watch fireworks in the French resort city of Nice. Image courtesy: PTI.

"IS is retreating and the objective is to oust it from Mosul ... I think it's possible ... to liberate the city before summer," he added.

France was one of the first European countries to join the US-led coalition against IS. Its fighter jets have bombed the group in Iraq since 2014.

IANS

Read more about:

francois hollande, is, iraq

Other articles published on Jan 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 