Donald Trump to speak with leaders of France, Germany, Russia

Washington, Jan 27: US President Donald Trump will speak with leaders of Russia, Germany and France on Saturday, the White House announced, covering major leaders of Europe.

White House Press Secretary Speak Spicer in a tweet said that Trump would be speaking by phone with three top European leaders: Vladimir Putin of Russia, Angela Merkel of Germany and Francois Hollande of France, thus making the most of the first week.

After becoming the 45th US President last Friday, Trump has so far spoken with leaders of Canada, Mexico, Egypt and Israel. Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is hosting the British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House.

