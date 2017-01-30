5 killed after gunmen open fire at a mosque in Quebec

Quebec, Jan 30: Five people were reportedly killed and several injured after three gunmen opened fire at a mosque here, the mosque's president Mohamed Yangui has said.

The shooting was carried out while prayers were being conducted in the mosque. Two people have been arrested so far and the area around the mosque has been cordoned off.

The same mosque, had last year, received a pig's head gift wrapped with a note stating 'bon apetite.'

The mosque's president said that he was receiving frantic calls from people during the evening prayer. Yangui, who was not at the moque at the time of the shooting said that he didn't know how many people were injured.

OneIndia News